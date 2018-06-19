New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Ramos to have season-ending surgery on labrum
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 11m
DENVER -- As they were beginning the process of selling off veteran pieces last summer, the Mets briefly became Trade Deadline buyers, acquiring reliever AJ Ramos from the Marlins. Their thinking, at the time, was that Ramos could play a pivotal role for.
Tweets
-
Jason Vargas and Coors Field were not a good combination #Mets https://t.co/PIjHX6QMRXBlogger / Podcaster
-
Coming up next on Mets Post Game, let's see which Beatle Jason Vargas is dressed like tonight.Blogger / Podcaster
-
If you want a Salt & Pepper Mets t-shirt with less Salt & Pepper https://t.co/diQW5R6eZnBlogger / Podcaster
-
Jason Vargas on his struggles: "It's not something I'm accustomed to, and not something that I want to get accustom… https://t.co/eeQnSGFGjyBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Vargas on his outingBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Mets drop Coors Field special to Rockies, 10-8 https://t.co/jtbgyca5myBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets