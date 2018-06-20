New York Mets

North Jersey
636650499917599706-20180525-neb-bs5-146-18583827

NY Mets reliever AJ Ramos opts for surgery

by: Matt Ehalt, NorthJersey North Jersey 3m

AJ Ramos has opted for surgery, the team said Tuesday. He had been on the disabled list since May 27 with what was labeled a right shoulder strain

Tweets