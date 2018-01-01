New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
A.J. Ramos has torn labrum, will undergo season-ending surgery
by: David Capobianco — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1m
Ramos was acquired late last season by the Mets.
Tweets
-
Jason Vargas and Coors Field were not a good combination #Mets https://t.co/PIjHX6QMRXBlogger / Podcaster
-
Coming up next on Mets Post Game, let's see which Beatle Jason Vargas is dressed like tonight.Blogger / Podcaster
-
If you want a Salt & Pepper Mets t-shirt with less Salt & Pepper https://t.co/diQW5R6eZnBlogger / Podcaster
-
Jason Vargas on his struggles: "It's not something I'm accustomed to, and not something that I want to get accustom… https://t.co/eeQnSGFGjyBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Vargas on his outingBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Mets drop Coors Field special to Rockies, 10-8 https://t.co/jtbgyca5myBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets