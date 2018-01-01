New York Mets
Mets’ AJ Ramos to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery
by: Patrick Karraker — SB Nation: MLB Daily Dish 3m
Ramos will finish his current contract with a 5.59 ERA over 28 appearances in a Mets uniform.
