Rockies power up, snap home skid by beating Mets 10-8

Nolan Arenado, Trevor Story and Ian Desmond homered in succession during a six-run third inning, German Marquez pitched effectively for six innings and the Colorado Rockies snapped an eight-game home losing streak by beating the New York Mets 10-8

