Rockies power up, snap home skid by beating Mets 10-8 (Jun 20, 2018)
by: AP — Fox Sports 2m
DENVER (AP) Nolan Arenado, Trevor Story and Ian Desmond homered in succession during a six-run third inning, German Marquez pitched effectively for six innings and the Colorado Rockies snapped an eight-game home losing streak by beating the New York Mets.
