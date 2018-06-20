New York Mets

Rockies power up, snap home skid by beating Mets 10-8 (Jun 20, 2018)

DENVER (AP) Nolan Arenado, Trevor Story and Ian Desmond homered in succession during a six-run third inning, German Marquez pitched effectively for six innings and the Colorado Rockies snapped an eight-game home losing streak by beating the New York Mets.

