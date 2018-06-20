New York Mets

The Mets Police
Mets Police Morning Laziness: Rockies hit 97 HR’s against Mets last night

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice

SLACKISH REACTION:  I didn’t bother with this one once I heard the rain delay was pushing the start until after 9:30. Let me watch this highlights package instead… …wow I am exhausted from watching that. So look like Vargas gave us 10 straight back to...

