by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police

It is November 30th, 2016. The Mets have been to the World Series in 2015. They made the wild card in 2016. They have FIVE ACES. Yoenis Cespedes, after dragging the 2015 uphill to the playoffs, is coming off a season where he hit .280 31 and 86. He...