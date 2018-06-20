New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Your revisionist history that the Mets should not have signed Cespedes is nonsense
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 36s
It is November 30th, 2016. The Mets have been to the World Series in 2015. They made the wild card in 2016. They have FIVE ACES. Yoenis Cespedes, after dragging the 2015 uphill to the playoffs, is coming off a season where he hit .280 31 and 86. He...
Tweets
-
RT @NickR83: @metspolice ICYW how Gary called the back-to-back-to-back HR's, here are the calls..#LGM #Mets #NYMvsCOL https://t.co/yjaO43ZSv2Blogger / Podcaster
-
#Nets finalizing deal to acquire Dwight Howard from Hornets for Timofey Mozgov, report says: https://t.co/Isg34MnZ1kBlogger / Podcaster
-
Will the Knicks be one of the teams that lives in regret? https://t.co/6RunAgQRkhBlogger / Podcaster
-
The one about #Yankees losing two starting pitchers and then possibly getting better by promoting Domingo German an… https://t.co/ejLaFXrBVRBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Mets Police Morning Laziness: Rockies hit 97 HR’s against Mets last night https://t.co/8fZoj3bHXyBlogger / Podcaster
-
BREAKING: Dwight Howard being traded to Nets https://t.co/LcLlndLaTLBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets