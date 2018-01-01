New York Mets

Yahoo Sports

UPDATE 5-MLB Rockies vs Mets Box score

by: Reuters Yahoo Sports 4m

Jun 20 (OPTA) - Box score from Colorado Rockies vs New York Mets on TuesdayColorado 10, NY Mets 8 NY Mets ab r h rbi bb so avg Nimmo rf 4 2 1 1 1 1 .287 Cabrera 2b 4 0 2 2 1 0 .275 Conforto cf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .226 Frazier 3b 3 0 0 1 0 0 .220 Smith lf 4 0 0 0.

Tweets