A.J. Ramos Will Undergo Season Ending Shoulder Surgery
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 10s
The brief A.J. Ramos era is over for the New York Mets. The erratic reliever will be shut down for the rest of the season and is scheduled to undergo surgery on his right shoulder, MetsBlog.com rep…
