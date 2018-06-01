New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
From The Desk…
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 22s
Good morning. 1. Jim Callis - @jimcallisMLB - 1st-rder Jarred Kelenic signs w/@Mets for $4.5 million (pick 6 value = $5,525,200)...
Tweets
-
Doubt it, I don't take Giants seriously as a contender.@dailystache @MattWi77iams I guess Mets have another suitor for familia now.Blogger / Podcaster
-
The Knicks are going to London. Will Porzingis be with them? https://t.co/7CraAjLXj5Blogger / Podcaster
-
RIP to one of my #FantasyBaseball closers. I dropped him and added Dyson @MattWi77iamsHunter Strickland punched a door after coming out of game last night. He fractured his pitching hand and is having… https://t.co/CyARGeHBa1Blogger / Podcaster
-
https://t.co/VTmYLaozW5 Lunchtime DMP #LGMTV / Radio Personality
-
Kevin Knox thinks he'd be totally comfortable playing in New York. "Kentucky is basically the New York Knicks of college basketball."Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @the_ironsheik: GOD BLESS VADER FOREVERBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets