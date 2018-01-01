New York Mets
Mets pitching coach believes trading deGrom would be 'asinine'
by: Brandon Wile — The Score 11m
New York Mets pitching coach Dave Eiland has a message for the front office if it considers trading Jacob deGrom ahead of the non-waiver deadline. "It's crazy, it's asinine, these guys don't just fall off trees, it's total nonsense,’" Eiland said,...
