New York Mets

Mets Merized

Prospect Scouting Report: Andres Gimenez, SS

by: Jason Woodell Mets Merized Online 2m

Andres Gimenez, SSSt. Lucie Mets – High A – Florida State League5’11 161 lbs.Age: 19 (9/4/98)B/T: Left/RightStats: .277/.347/.427, 14 2B, 3 3B, 4 HR, 22 RBI, 22 SBBod

Tweets