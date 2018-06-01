New York Mets

Mets Merized

Flexen Called Up, Robles Sent Down To Triple-A

by: Josh Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 5m

Anthony Dicomo of MLB.com reports that the Mets have officially called up Chris Flexen and optioned Hansel Robles to Triple-A Las Vegas.Robles has made 16 appearances in the majors this season

Tweets