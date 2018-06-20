New York Mets

Fugly $50 Syndergaard Mets cap exists for some reason

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 3m

Thanks to @lhg39 for putting this on my radar.. This is super ugly.   And it is $49.   At least it’s not $500 like the “real” versions were, but who would want this?  Except @mediagoon of course, he probably bought three, but other than @mediagoon who...

