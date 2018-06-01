New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MLB trade rumors: Why Yankees' deal for Mets' Jacob deGrom is a 'major, major long shot'
by: Mike Rosenstein | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com — NJ.com 2m
The New York Yankees own the best record in baseball. General manager Brian Cashman will be shopping for starting pitching before the July 31, 2018 (7/31/18) non-waiver trade deadline. Would he be able to pry Jacob deGrom or Noah Syndergaard from the Mets
Tweets
-
Henry Anderson's 2017 season ended early with a fractured larynx after taking an elbow to the throat https://t.co/ivh1t7WczgBlogger / Podcaster
-
Reyes got a hit. Anything is possible.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Call helps #LGM Ball 3 should be strike 2 Top 7 Hoffman vs Rosario 4% call same 4.1in from edgeMisc
-
This is no time for run constipation. Let it all out. Colorado is a good laxative.Blogger / Podcaster
-
This is Coors Field. Wake up... Do something....Blogger / Podcaster
-
Call hurts #LGM Strike 2 should be ball 2 Top 7 Hoffman vs Reyes 6% call same 3.4in from edgeMisc
- More Mets Tweets