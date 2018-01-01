New York Mets

Yahoo Sports

Freeland faces Matz in Rockies-Mets finale

by: STATS/TSX Yahoo Sports 9s

Two left-handers who have been very successful lately will square off Thursday when Kyle Freeland starts for the Colorado Rockies against Steven Matz of the New York Mets. The Rockies will be looking to win the four-game series after winning their second.

Tweets