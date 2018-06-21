New York Mets

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2018-06-21-at-8.08.11-pm

How did Matt Harvey do against the Cubs? Pretty good actually.

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 3m

These Harvey posts are regularly the most popular thing on the site.  I guess it’s like looking at your ex-girlfriend’s Facebook page.  What are you hoping to see here?  Are you hoping that Matt looks hot, or maybe that he put on weight, or maybe you...

Tweets