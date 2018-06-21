New York Mets

Gary Cohen comes thisclose to Sterlinging a Triple

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice

  You hear it, don’t you?  Someone wanted to get his catch phrase in so badly that he almost Sterlinged a call. Fortunately Gare was able to resist just in time after a long annnnnnnd. (thanks Nick!) pic.twitter.com/ytcAgZ9Itw — Nick Ramos (@NickR83)...

