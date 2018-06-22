New York Mets

Newsday
Image

Mets calling up reliever Drew Smith, outfielder Kevin Kaczmarski, source says | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com June 22, 2018 12:50 AM Newsday 3m

Both players will join the Mets — for their first time — in advance of Friday’s game against the Dodgers.

Tweets