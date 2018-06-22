New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Police Morning Laziness: Mickey says don’t worry about the record
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 6m
You’re not going to believe me so go Google it. Mickey Hodges actually said not to worry about the team’s record. In the postgame. What? Go look, I will wait. SLACKISH REACTION: Don’t worry about the record. Don’t worry about the record? The Mets..
Tweets
-
RT @NewsdaySports: Ichiro pulls a Bobby V. Classic. #mustache https://t.co/hsqtkXIqUMBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Mets Release Vance Worley https://t.co/ifpVLJd2FbBlogger / Podcaster
-
Ichiro pulls a Bobby V. Classic. #mustache https://t.co/hsqtkXIqUMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Of Coors-induced fever dreams (by @sergeiburbank) https://t.co/RsXV2NJ1cwBlogger / Podcaster
-
Feel like the Neymar dive is gonna be a meme.Blogger / Podcaster
-
All the walks for Jose Bautista with the Mets: .224/.435/.347, walking a whopping 26.1% of the time (league leader is 20.2%)Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets