Report: New York Mets Would Seek Gleyber Torres Like Talent In Trade for Jacob deGrom or Noah Syndergaard
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 7m
The buzz surrounding potential trades for Jacob deGrom and Noah Syndergaard has dominated the conversation for the New York Mets of late. The Mets are 10 games below .500 and don’t have much …
