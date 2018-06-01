New York Mets
Mets Minors Recap: James, Crismatt With Dominant Starts
by: Dilip Sridhar — Mets Merized Online 2m
Las Vegas (31-42) 5, Reno (33-40) 3 Box ScorePeter Alonso 1B: 1-3, 2B, RBI, BB, .263/.391/.316Jeff McNeil 2B: 2-4, 2B, .400/.455/.550Christian Colon LF-SS: 2-4, 2B, RBI, .283/.33
