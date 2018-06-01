New York Mets

nj.com
24627498-standard

MLB trade rumors: If contenders miss on Orioles' Manny Machado, here's a possible plan B

by: Mike Rosenstein | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com NJ.com 2m

Baltimore Orioles shortstop Manny Machado will become a free agent after the 2018 MLB season. That makes him a prime candidate to be traded before the July 31, 2018 (7/31/18) non-waiver trade deadline. If the Phillies miss on Machado, they may turn their.

Tweets