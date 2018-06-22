New York Mets

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2018-06-22-at-9.13.29-am

T-Shirt guy has cool Mrs. Mets caps

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 12s

These go on sale 10am Friday, available at TTSG While we’re discussing Mrs. Met, if you’re the type of fellow who has only one 5 games in two seasons and you do something uncool with Mrs. Met, I am going to move you into the Harvey Zone when it comes to..

Tweets