New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Prospect Watch: Week Eight
by: Alex Rosen — Baseball Prospectus: BP Mets 4m
Welcome back to the Baseball Prospectus Mets Prospect Watch! He doesnt have the requisite speed for center and doesnt profile as a regular there, either. See the difference?
Tweets
-
MLB dot com has updated their Top 100 Prospects list with Mets first base prospect Peter Alonso being one of the bi… https://t.co/Zwwn98AOtrBlogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: Nimmo Intrigued About Possible Home Run Derby https://t.co/PNsd9EtxHV #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
For the first time since May 2017, Matt Harvey touched at least 97.0 mph with his fastball, and showed mechanical a… https://t.co/aQ81qaZXHRBlogger / Podcaster
-
Busta Rhymes will perform a postgame concert at Citi Field tonight "to celebrate the release of the New Balance 247… https://t.co/PklShfxf5UBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Meet Mookie Wilson, Howie Rose and @MrMet tomorrow at @Q1043’s first ever Dad Fest at Nassau Coliseum. Dads compete… https://t.co/zGehdOhNTcOfficial Team Account
-
Who are Mets making available in trade and what can they get? https://t.co/a3hD58uyocBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets