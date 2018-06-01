New York Mets

Mets Merized
Usatsi_10898616_154511658_lowres-560x373

Nimmo Intrigued About Possible Home Run Derby

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 4m

New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo is the current unlikely leader of the National League in terms of isolated slugging (.293) and ranks third behind Nolan Arenado and Freddie Freeman with his

Tweets