Pointing To The Future, Mets Likely To Begin The Callups – Hooray!

by: stevecontursi Reflections On Baseball 2m

It's taking a while, but it looks as though the Mets are on the cusp of grasping reality and a lost season with the first of what is likely to be a string of call-ups from their farm system. Mets fans should rejoice at this development.

