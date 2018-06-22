New York Mets
Mets make major roster moves. Well not really but Robles is DFAd
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 8m
The Mets probably want you to know the below but I guess Mets Intern Five is working and I didn’t get the press release or a Featured Image We have made the following roster moves. #Mets pic.twitter.com/adhpTFoLTo — New York Mets (@Mets) June 22, 2018...
Tweets
-
Remember him? https://t.co/xrc2lepyWSBlogger / Podcaster
-
“What’s interesting to me is that I haven’t heard a question yet about Jose Reyes” — Sandy brings up @lamelaza_7 du… https://t.co/1cCTlWBJixTV / Radio Network
-
Mickey Callaway on the Hansel Robles DFA: "You kept seeing the same thing ... the adjustments he needed to get cons… https://t.co/H0lbKGZdobBeat Writer / Columnist
-
...reads the teleprompter...On Jose Reyes, the GM says: "He has value to us."Blogger / Podcaster
-
Sandy Alderson brings up Jose Reyes unprompted. "He has value to us, and he's demonstrated that over the last week… https://t.co/FEkEF391XIBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Alderson "Jose Reyes has value to us and he's shown us that over the last week or 10 days."Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets