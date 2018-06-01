New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Designate Hansel Robles For Assignment
by: Jeff Todd — MLB Trade Rumors 6m
The Mets have designated righty Hansel Robles for assignment, per a club announcement. With a need for roster spots to …
Tweets
-
Remember him? https://t.co/xrc2lepyWSBlogger / Podcaster
-
“What’s interesting to me is that I haven’t heard a question yet about Jose Reyes” — Sandy brings up @lamelaza_7 du… https://t.co/1cCTlWBJixTV / Radio Network
-
Mickey Callaway on the Hansel Robles DFA: "You kept seeing the same thing ... the adjustments he needed to get cons… https://t.co/H0lbKGZdobBeat Writer / Columnist
-
...reads the teleprompter...On Jose Reyes, the GM says: "He has value to us."Blogger / Podcaster
-
Sandy Alderson brings up Jose Reyes unprompted. "He has value to us, and he's demonstrated that over the last week… https://t.co/FEkEF391XIBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Alderson "Jose Reyes has value to us and he's shown us that over the last week or 10 days."Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets