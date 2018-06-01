New York Mets
MMO Game Thread: Dodgers vs Mets, 7:10 PM
by: Elliot Teichman — Mets Merized Online
Friday, June 22, 2018 • 7:10 p.m.Citi Field • Flushing, N.Y.LHP Alex Wood (2-5, 4.22) vs. RHP Zack Wheeler (2-5, 4.82)SNY • MLBN • WOR 710 AM • 104.3 WAXQ-FM HD 2 • ESPN 1050The
Remember him? https://t.co/xrc2lepyWSBlogger / Podcaster
“What’s interesting to me is that I haven’t heard a question yet about Jose Reyes” — Sandy brings up @lamelaza_7 du… https://t.co/1cCTlWBJixTV / Radio Network
Mickey Callaway on the Hansel Robles DFA: "You kept seeing the same thing ... the adjustments he needed to get cons… https://t.co/H0lbKGZdobBeat Writer / Columnist
...reads the teleprompter...On Jose Reyes, the GM says: "He has value to us."Blogger / Podcaster
Sandy Alderson brings up Jose Reyes unprompted. "He has value to us, and he's demonstrated that over the last week… https://t.co/FEkEF391XIBeat Writer / Columnist
Alderson "Jose Reyes has value to us and he's shown us that over the last week or 10 days."Blogger / Podcaster
