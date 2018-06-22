New York Mets
Mets DFA Robles, place Ramos on 60-day DL
The New York Mets today selected the contract of RHP Drew Smith from Las Vegas (AAA) of the Pacific Coast League and selected the contract of the outfielder Kevin Kaczmarski from Las Vegas (AAA). Smith will wear #62 and Kaczmarski will wear #16. Smith...
