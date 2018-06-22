New York Mets

New York Post
Robles1

Mets designate Hansel Robles, move Ramos to 60-day DL

by: Post Staff Report New York Post 14s

Hansel Robles’ time with the Mets is at an end. The Mets designated the embattled right-hander for assignment Friday afternoon, the team announced. They also moved A.J. Ramos to the 60-day DL

Tweets