New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets designate Hansel Robles, move Ramos to 60-day DL
by: Post Staff Report — New York Post 14s
Hansel Robles’ time with the Mets is at an end. The Mets designated the embattled right-hander for assignment Friday afternoon, the team announced. They also moved A.J. Ramos to the 60-day DL
Tweets
-
There’s no place like home. ??Official Team Account
-
Osuna suspended until August #bluejaysBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Mets make major roster moves. Well not really but Robles is DFAd https://t.co/EttWZeJAbqBlogger / Podcaster
-
Porzingis, Knox bond over 'boos' on draft night https://t.co/r3ggZj0QjwTV / Radio Network
-
Let’s check in on Matt Harvey in Cincinnati. https://t.co/l8YI4z01cZBlogger / Podcaster
-
Join the @Mets and @sloan_kettering as we team up to Strike Out Cancer. Visit https://t.co/Z6iEgkyYno to learn more… https://t.co/ruHBiyzav6TV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets