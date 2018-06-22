New York Mets

Fox Sports
Bellinger slams sinking Mets; Dodgers win 5-2 behind Wood (Jun 22, 2018)

by: AP Fox Sports 2m

NEW YORK (AP) Cody Bellinger hit a grand slam to break a scoreless tie in the sixth inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the sinking New York Mets 5-2 on Friday night behind Alex Wood's effective pitching.

