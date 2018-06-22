New York Mets
Sterling or Scully: Gary Cohen calls Joey Bats’ HR and…
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2m
Thanks to Nick…I don’t even have to comment….Nick nailed it. Good call by Gare until he just had to Sterling it a bit with the “Outta here!!” pic.twitter.com/dFBQkqc3fj — Nick Ramos (@NickR83) June 23, 2018 Verdict: Sterling Follow @metspolice Mets make..
