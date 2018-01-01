New York Mets
Mets highlights from Friday's loss to the Dodgers
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 1m
Cody Bellinger's grand slam off Zack Wheeler proved decisive as the Mets lost to the Dodgers, 5-2. Jose Bautista homered for New York.
