New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Jay Bruce thinks he found a new reason behind his hip injury
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 6m
Blame the shoes? As Jay Bruce assesses the right hip strain that placed him on the disabled list earlier this week, he said the plantar fasciitis in his left foot that has bothered him throughout the
Tweets
-
Lat injuries could be harmful to your fantasy baseball team https://t.co/BC2LjHzk2lBlogger / Podcaster
-
Why Errol Spence Jr. doesn't need a promoter now https://t.co/3NL7lcpNVjBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @goodfundies: Is @You_Found_Nimmo the rightful successor to David Wright's captaincy? @poprocksandCola thinks so.… https://t.co/scOskkFk1lBlogger / Podcaster
-
Jay Bruce thinks he knows one of the causes to his hip injury #Mets https://t.co/lsSi4Pn6xjBlogger / Podcaster
-
It doesn't take much ... https://t.co/esEcWzJ1vlBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @JerryBeach73: We have just witnessed baseball history here as Anthony Swarzak warms up to Audioslave in relief of Zack Wheeler wh… https://t.co/RnOfuOGGEIBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets