New York Mets

Mets Minors
Mets-minors-net-head2

MMN Recap: Manea Reaches Base Five Times In Columbia Victory

by: Daniel Muras Mets Minors 18s

Reno (34-40) 5, Las Vegas (31-43) 4  Box ScorePeter Alonso 1B: 1-3, RBI, BB, K, .273/.407/.318Patrick Kivlehan RF: 3-4, HR, 2 RBI, .274/.338/.378Jeff McNeil 2B: 2-4, K, .417/.462/

Tweets