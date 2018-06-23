New York Mets

The Mets Police
Mets Police Morning Laziness: One Bad Pitch does not load the bases

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 4m

SLACKISH REACTION: I see #TheNarrative is that Wheeler threw one bad pitch.  One bad pitch does not load the bases.   I know the first guy got one because of a bad call by the umpire (and even one of the GKRs said “it happens” so let it go) but the bases.

