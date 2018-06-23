New York Mets

Extra Bases: From High School Outfielder to Cardinals Flamethrower

by: TYLER KEPNER NY Times 2m

Jordan Hicks was drafted by St. Louis with the No. 105 pick in the 2015 draft and has thrown pitches at 105 miles per hour in the majors.

