New York Mets

Mets Merized
Lastings_milledge_-_jake_roth-usa_today_sports.0

MMO Exclusive: Former Mets First Rounder, Lastings Milledge

by: Mathew Brownstein Mets Merized Online 2m

Lastings Milledge knows all about growing up with lofty expectations.Selected No. 12 overall in the 2003 MLB June Amateur Draft by the New York Mets out of Bradenton, Florida, Milledge was lis

Tweets