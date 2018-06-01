New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MMO Exclusive: Former Mets First Rounder, Lastings Milledge
by: Mathew Brownstein — Mets Merized Online 2m
Lastings Milledge knows all about growing up with lofty expectations.Selected No. 12 overall in the 2003 MLB June Amateur Draft by the New York Mets out of Bradenton, Florida, Milledge was lis
Tweets
-
2018 NL SO Leaders Max Scherzer (161) Patrick Corbin (129) Jacob deGrom (120) Jon Gray (112) All Leaders: https://t.co/VperpL6XidMisc
-
-
RT @MikeVorkunov: If you want to see Charlie Ward, future Knicks point guard, throw passes to Kevin Knox Sr., future father of Knicks… https://t.co/PkKgDvAbFXBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Jarred Kelenic went 3-for-4, 3B, RBI, and had 2 runs scored in his pro debut today.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Mets first-round pick Kelenic enjoys great pro debut https://t.co/p7cMdM5yScBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @questlove: this really is amuricuh https://t.co/A8ViaaIawNTV / Radio Personality
- More Mets Tweets