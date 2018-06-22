New York Mets

Daily News
Ny-sports-mets-syndergaard-degrom-harper-20180622

Harper: Dealing Noah Syndergaard won't be without risk, but could kick-start Mets rebuild; notes on Yankees' Dellin Betances - NY Daily News

by: john harper NY Daily News 7m

For Mets rebuild to start, John Harper says he’d have to look to trade Noah Syndergaard for can’t-miss hitting prospects who are at least close to major-league ready.

Tweets