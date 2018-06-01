New York Mets

Mets Merized

Kelenic Collects Three Hits, Scores Twice In Pro Debut

by: Rob Piersall Mets Merized Online 4m

2018 New York Mets first round draft pick Jarred Kelenic made his professional debut this morning for the Gulf Coast League Mets, going 3-for-4 with a triple, RBI and two runs scored.Kelenic,

