New York Mets

Mets Merized
Kershaw-degrom

Clash of the Titans: Kershaw vs. DeGrom

by: Rob Piersall Mets Merized Online 2m

In the midst of what looks like is going to be another lost season for the Mets, Jacob deGrom has officially thrust himself into the elite of elite.Despite the bleakness of the season, deGrom

Tweets