New York Mets

North Jersey
28911775001_5801121898001_5801118769001-vs

Mets manager Mickey Callaway happy to have Jacob deGrom on his side

by: Greg Tartaglia, Staff Writer, @NJTags13 North Jersey 4m

Manager Mickey Callaway reacts to GM Sandy Alderson’s decree that the Mets are unlikely to trade away ace right-handed Jacob deGrom.

Tweets