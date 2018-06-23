New York Mets

North Jersey
636653738818654353-20180615-ggw-aa9-123

NY Mets' deGrom having a Cy Young-type of season nearing the midpoint

by: Greg Tartaglia, NorthJersey North Jersey 1m

Mets ace Jacob deGrom has had dominant stretch with an earned-run average of 1.51 - tops in the majors - despite his team's struggles.

Tweets