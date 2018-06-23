New York Mets

Daily News
Ny-sports-harper-mets-20180623

Harper: A real shame if stars don't align for Mets' Jacob deGrom to pitch in mid-summer classic - NY Daily News

by: John Harper NY Daily News 2m

The way the Mets’ season is going, pitching in the All-Star game could be one of the highlights of Jacob deGrom’s year, but the way the schedule lines up, he could be ineligible to pitch against the AL.

Tweets