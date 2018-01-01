New York Mets
Kershaw starts strong, then struggles in 3 IP
by: Jerry Crasnick — ESPN 9m
Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw came off the disabled list and allowed two runs in three innings against the Mets on Saturday. He threw 55 pitches, starting out strong before laboring through his final inning.
