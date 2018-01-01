New York Mets

Mets Minors

First Rounder Kelenic With Three Hits In Pro Debut

by: Michael Mayer Mets Minors 2m

New York Mets 2018 first rounder and sixth overall pick Jarred Kelenic made his pro debut today in the Gulf Coast League.What a debut it was. Kelenic went 3-for-4 with a triple, RBI and two ru

Tweets