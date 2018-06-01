New York Mets

Mets Merized
Jason-vargas-2-560x362

Vargas Headed to DL with Strained Calf

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 3m

According to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, New York Mets starting pitcher Jason Vargas will be placed on the 10-day disabled list with a strained calf and Chris Flexen will be called up in his abse

